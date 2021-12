DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — Two sisters in Dawson Springs did everything they could to convince their 86-year-old father to leave town before the tornadoes struck… He said “no”.

Sandra Aiken and Tammy Coble recalled the last moments spent with their father. While urging him to leave, Tammy says he told them, “I think I’ll just sit right here. I might see you tomorrow, or I might not.”

Now, the two sisters share their story.