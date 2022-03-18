HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department has announced on its Facebook page that a vehicle has run into a barber shop.

HFD says it is at the site of a 2-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Second and Alvasia Streets. HFD says that one vehicle has struck Buster’s Barber Shop on the southeast corner of the intersection. No one inside the barber shop was injured, says HFD.

HFD asks for people to please avoid the area while it works to clear the scene as quickly as it can.