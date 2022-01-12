HFD battles fully-engulfed structure fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Dispatch says HFD is battling a “fully engulfed” structure fire at the 800 block of Highway 2084. Officials made notice of the fire shortly after 7:00 Wednesday evening.

Fire officials say there have been multiple calls about this fire and the first arriving Engine described it as a two-story residence that was fully involved in fire.

Dispatch says they had a “911 Caller” on the phone that called from the basement of structure fire and is unable to get out. Officials tell us they were able to get the patient from the basement for EMS treatment.

Incident Command advised that the patient appears to be in stable condition. Officials ask that you avoid the area as they work the scene.

This is a developing story. We have crews on the scene to bring us more information.