HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) responded to a call near Carriage Mobile Home Park at 10:50 a.m. on Thursday.

A caller reported a car fire in the 2300 block of Adams Lane. When first responders got to the scene, they learned a truck had exploded. The cause is still unknown at this time.

HFD reported on their Facebook page that there were no injuries.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.