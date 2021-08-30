High-dose flu shot clinic to be held in Jasper

JASPER, Ind (WEHT)– The Dubois County Health Department will have a flu shot clinic where medical staff will be administering a high-dose flu vaccine to people 65 years old and older. This clinic comes as COVID-19 is on the rise.

The high-dose flu shot clinic will be Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. This vaccine is covered by Medicare or private health insurance.

The clinic is being held at the health department’s drive-thru at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. Everyone getting their high-dose flu shot is asked to enter the parking lot from the northside by taking US 231 to Division Rd and then South on Saint Charles Street. Health department officials are asking everyone to bring their ID and Medicare/ insurance cards.