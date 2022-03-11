OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) With gas prices approaching, or passing $4 a gallon across the Tri-State, some Tri-Staters may be looking at other ways to get around town. One of those methods getting a second look from some are electric cars and bicycles.

“I love riding my bike, and I can get exercise,” said Dan Ray, who bought his electric bike about two months ago.

“I can go for a couple of days without even driving my car. I got this little tote basket in front. I can go to the grocery store, and I save money when gas is five, six dollars a gallon,” he said.

While he saves money at the pump, he’s still hurt seeing $4 for a gallon of gas.

“It hurts me because i am a retired energy professional, to see gas prices going so high,” Ray said.

While Ray says people are more interested lately in buying e-bikes, some bike store managers in Owensboro and Evansville say sales have been up since the pandemic started, but it’s too early to tell if the gas price increases are a reason for increased sales.

“With gas costs going up, it is a factor that people are thinking about,” said David Moore of Moore Automotive Group. He also says while electric vehicles are becoming more accepted, more shoppers are looking towards hybrid cars and SUVs, since gas stations are more available than electric charging stations.

“We know if we travel, my car could charge itself, I can still get gas, and so, there are several of those things that are reassuring to people in the way they think about gas,” said Moore.

Moore also says drivers won’t completely go away from regular cars and trucks just yet. Ray says the infrastructure to handle more electric vehicles needs to improve nationwide to meet potential demand.

“It takes years, decades to build up that infrastructure, and we’re not there yet,” says Ray.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2022)