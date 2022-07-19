EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents of Evansville have to wonder why Noah did not swat mosquitoes while on the ark. These pests are predicted to have a very high population during the summer in Evansville according to a forecasting tool developed by OFF! and Google called OFF!Cast!

The tool forecasts local mosquito populations up to seven days in advance. The bug spray manufacturer did a survey on how Americans use bug spray. The results of the survey found two-thirds of Americans aren’t using bug spray correctly.

Recommended ways to protect one’s self from mosquitoes according to a study by OFF! are: