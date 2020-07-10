High school athlete tests positive for coronavirus

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) The Posey County Health Department reports a high school athlete at Mt. Vernon High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The teen was last at workouts on Tuesday and asymptomatic at the time. We’re told symptoms developed after the workout.

The health department feels that the overall risk for those at the workouts to be low due to the workout protocols that have been put in place. The health department is also performing contact tracing to notify any individuals who may have been exposed.

Posey County has had 56 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 30 people have completed recovered. Last week, MSD of Mt. Vernon announced plans for the fall school year.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)

