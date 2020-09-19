High school band works to make change through music

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- High school students at Bosse high are working to make a change through their band program. The marching bulldogs started planning a special show when they learned their competition season was canceled.

Not dressed in their usual performance uniforms musicians with the Bosse High School band shared the themes of their show across their chest.

“Good trouble is an homage to the to the John Lewis quote who passed away recently and he essentially said that we must stir up good trouble,” senior, Noah Brooks says.

The show titled “Making A Difference”, created with the state of the world in mind.

“There’s a lot of negative stuff going on and we want to be a light in the darkness,” Brooks explains.

Band director James Smith leads the charge, “we kind of lead them with main ideas and they came up with everything else. Especially after being home for four months doing nothing they were so excited come in actually do something.”

During those months at home, the students witnessed racial tensions and civil unrest rise even in their own community.

“There were discussions with us talking about the things going on going in the world right now and how we could push to make the world better without making it necessarily black or white any division like that,” Brooks says.

Seniors Noah Brooks and Cooper Barnett we’re a part of the creative process and have speaking parts in the performance.

“I speak about the culture that we’ve changed here at Bosse,” Cooper Barnett says.

By pushing positivity. As the bulldogs continue to play making a difference is at the forefront of their minds.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)