EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Harwood Career Preparatory High School says they’re continuing a tradition that celebrates Black History Month.

School officials say they’ve teamed up with Indiana Black Expo, Evansville Chapter to sponsor a coloring book contest of Great African Americans by Taylor Oughton.

The book features illustrations that celebrate the lives and achievements of notable African Americans spanning over 150 years of history. A few familiar faces in the book include Louis Armstrong, Frederick Douglass, Muhammed Ali, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Duke Ellington.

The school says the winners will receive their prizes Friday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. You’re asked to call the school if you have any questions on the contest.