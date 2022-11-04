EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A high school senior enjoying a round of golf with two of his friends, Mason Harth never expected to be the first on the scene of an emergency crash landing.

“I saw it, I didn’t really hear anything, I just saw the plane,” recalls Harth. “But, I don’t know why, I just didn’t think anything of it.”

Within 30 seconds, Harth says the plane landed at Helfrich Golf Course. On the afternoon of October 30, Harth and his friends sprang into action. While two friends called for help, Harth went directly to the plane.

“I was kind of the first to go talk to the guy, walk up to him and say, ‘Hey, are you okay? Is there anything that needs to get done? Is your family alright?’,” says Harth.

It’s a situation almost tough for anyone to believe, even Harth’s high school principal Chris Gibson.

“Whenever he came into the school Monday morning,” says Gibson, “I said, ‘Are you THE Mason Harth?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I am.'”

New Tech Institute decided to recognize Harth’s actions during the school’s monthly assembly, where students recognize one another’s accomplishments. Harth credits lifeguard training and his faith for his quick-thinking.

“Our church likes to help people,” says Harth, “so I think that was just kind of an instinct for just running over there, check if they’re fine. It wasn’t just, we weren’t deciding if we should, it was ‘we have to’.”

“Just the presence of mind for Mason to seek out and see if they needed help,” says Principal Gibson, “I think, speaks highly of him.”

While he may not like the attention, Harth says if his actions can inspire someone else to do the same, then he is fine with his time in the spotlight.

“I wish other people would do the same, but I think it’s just, I just feel like it’s something people should just be able to do by themselves in general. If they see someone in help, they should help,” says Harth.