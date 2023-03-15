HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Supermarket sweep returned to Owensboro on Wednesday.

Students from Kentucky high schools had the opportunity to race the aisles of Owensboro’s IGA to feed seniors in need. The students had 76 seconds to gather as many shelf stable items as possible.

McLean County High School had the most items, and was awarded $500. The senior class president says they’ll use the money to run a food drive at the school.

There was also a race for adults, which was won by the Henderson branch of Independence Bank. That food will go to the Henderson County High School food drive.