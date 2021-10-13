High Score Saloon moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local barcade will be moving its doors next year. High Score Saloon announced the change of location on social media Wednesday.

“Growth is difficult. Saying goodbye to our beloved, benevolent, below grade bungalow will be difficult. It gave us so much over the last four years. It was a home to so many who didn’t feel at home anywhere else,” officials said on their Facebook page.

They say the change of scenery will bring them more space, games and seating. 309 Main Street is set to be High Score Saloon’s new home.