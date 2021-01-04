High water closes several Vanderburgh County roads

VANDERBURHG CO, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Highway Department announced the closure of several roads in the area on Monday. Recent rainfall has caused area roads to flood.

The following roads are now closed due to high water:

Lyle Road

Happe Road

Seminary Road

Newman Road (Union Township)

Hickory Ridge Road

King Road

Golden Rule Road

Please find alternative routes until the water recedes and the roads can be reopened. Remember, “turn around, don’t drown.”

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

