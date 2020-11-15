High winds responsible for Tri-State power outages

High winds are causing downed trees and wires, leading to several power outages around the Tri-State.
Vectren is reporting 537 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, with no estimated time of restoration. Their outage map is available here.
Kenergy is reporting 1200 customers currently without power. They say crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Kenergy’s outage map can be viewed here.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 15, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS: