High winds responsible for Tri-State power outages

High winds are causing downed trees and wires, leading to several power outages around the Tri-State.

Vectren is reporting 537 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, with no estimated time of restoration. Their outage map is available here.

Multiple outages in the area due to high winds causing downed trees and wires. 537 customer without power. No ETR at this time. — Vectren Storm (@VectrenStorm) November 15, 2020

Kenergy is reporting 1200 customers currently without power. They say crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Kenergy’s outage map can be viewed here.

**Update 10:40am – We are down to 1,200 members out scattered around our service territory. The high winds are the cause for outages. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. https://t.co/LbdenGvtFu — Kenergy Corp (@kenergycorp) November 15, 2020

(This story was originally published on November 15, 2020)

