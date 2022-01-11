Higher vehicle valuations leading to higher vehicle taxes in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The past year has seen the prices for some vehicles increase. Now, some Kentucky drivers may be paying higher taxes on those cars and SUVs.

The reason, according to state officials, higher valuations caused by supply and demand issues.

Usually, the more you drive, the less the vehicle is valued. But state officials say because of high demand for cars and SUVs, and not enough supply, some vehicles became more valuable.

“We looked up a few vehicles of my office staff, and it ranged from a vehicle going down in value to, we looked up one that went up 33%, but it ranged,” recalled Rachel Pence Foster, Daviess Co. Property Valuation Administrator.

It also means some owners will pay more vehicle taxes.

State officials say limited supply and high demand caused valuations, a factor in how much a driver pays in vehicle property taxes, to go up for some cars and trucks compared to last year. The vehicle tax rate itself did not increase. State officials say the increases vary, ranging from single digits to up to forty percent. Not all vehicles will see a value increase.

“Everybody that I have known of was concerned about it,” said Michael Parks, who recently bought a Ford in Indiana, and has to register it in Kentucky. he worries how the valuation changes affects how much he pays in state registration fees.

“There’s no telling what it’s going to cost me come July when it’s time to get everything changed back over,” he said.

Foster says people can appeal a vehicle’s valuation.

“Those values were set at the state level, but they can be changed at the local level at your local PVA office by proving to me high mileage or damage, or any other documents that determine that value is incorrect,” she explained.

A bill was filed in the Kentucky General Assembly that proposes changes to the valuation process, including requiring the actual trade-in value be used in determining a vehicle’s value.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2022)