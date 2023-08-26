(Stacker) — College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Evansville that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

– Median annual wage: $50,360

– Median hourly wage: $24.21

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 160 people (1.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#49. Cement masons and concrete finishers

– Median annual wage: $50,440

– Median hourly wage: $24.25

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 240 people (1.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#48. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

– Median annual wage: $50,460

– Median hourly wage: $24.26

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 570 people (3.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#47. Surveying and mapping technicians

– Median annual wage: $51,180

– Median hourly wage: $24.61

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#46. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $52,600

– Median hourly wage: $25.29

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 630 people (4.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#45. Chemical plant and system operators

– Median annual wage: $52,930

– Median hourly wage: $25.45

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#44. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

– Median annual wage: $53,910

– Median hourly wage: $25.92

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 820 people (5.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#43. Lodging managers

– Median annual wage: $54,630

– Median hourly wage: $26.26

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#42. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $54,720

– Median hourly wage: $26.31

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 610 people (4.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#41. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $55,540

– Median hourly wage: $26.70

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#40. Carpenters

– Median annual wage: $55,590

– Median hourly wage: $26.73

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 640 people (4.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#39. Postal service mail carriers

– Median annual wage: $55,640

– Median hourly wage: $26.75

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 350 people (2.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#38. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

– Median annual wage: $55,670

– Median hourly wage: $26.77

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 640 people (4.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#37. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $55,700

– Median hourly wage: $26.78

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 160 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#36. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $56,040

– Median hourly wage: $26.94

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 200 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#35. Surgical technologists

– Median annual wage: $56,280

– Median hourly wage: $27.06

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 220 people (1.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#34. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $56,820

– Median hourly wage: $27.32

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 180 people (1.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#33. Maintenance workers, machinery

– Median annual wage: $57,340

– Median hourly wage: $27.57

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 190 people (1.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#32. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $57,600

– Median hourly wage: $27.69

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 910 people (6.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#31. Sheet metal workers

– Median annual wage: $57,820

– Median hourly wage: $27.80

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 180 people (1.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#30. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $58,130

– Median hourly wage: $27.95

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 110 people (0.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#29. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $58,400

– Median hourly wage: $28.08

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,150 people (7.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#28. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $58,680

– Median hourly wage: $28.21

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 600 people (4.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#27. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $59,150

– Median hourly wage: $28.44

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#26. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $59,180

– Median hourly wage: $28.45

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 40 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#25. Occupational health and safety technicians

– Median annual wage: $59,630

– Median hourly wage: $28.67

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#24. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

– Median annual wage: $59,900

– Median hourly wage: $28.80

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 440 people (2.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#23. Tool and die makers

– Median annual wage: $60,360

– Median hourly wage: $29.02

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 130 people (0.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#22. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $60,600

– Median hourly wage: $29.13

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 390 people (2.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#21. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

– Median annual wage: $60,860

– Median hourly wage: $29.26

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 40 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#20. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $61,280

– Median hourly wage: $29.46

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,500 people (10.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#19. Crane and tower operators

– Median annual wage: $61,550

– Median hourly wage: $29.59

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#18. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $61,970

– Median hourly wage: $29.79

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 120 people (0.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#17. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $62,700

– Median hourly wage: $30.14

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 200 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#16. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

– Median annual wage: $63,450

– Median hourly wage: $30.50

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 30 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#15. Structural iron and steel workers

– Median annual wage: $64,560

– Median hourly wage: $31.04

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (0.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#14. Millwrights

– Median annual wage: $64,750

– Median hourly wage: $31.13

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 110 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#13. Firefighters

– Median annual wage: $65,450

– Median hourly wage: $31.47

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 330 people (2.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#12. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $67,030

– Median hourly wage: $32.23

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,140 people (7.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#11. Insulation workers, mechanical

– Median annual wage: $69,010

– Median hourly wage: $33.18

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 160 people (1.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#10. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $72,210

– Median hourly wage: $34.72

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#9. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $72,480

– Median hourly wage: $34.85

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 890 people (5.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $73,220

– Median hourly wage: $35.20

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 630 people (4.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#7. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $73,840

– Median hourly wage: $35.50

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 820 people (5.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $74,610

– Median hourly wage: $35.87

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (0.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#5. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $74,700

– Median hourly wage: $35.91

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 730 people (4.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $78,010

– Median hourly wage: $37.51

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $78,250

– Median hourly wage: $37.62

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 150 people (1.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#2. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $80,040

– Median hourly wage: $38.48

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 120 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#1. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage: $80,170

– Median hourly wage: $38.55

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 200 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training