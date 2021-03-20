Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Evansville, IN-KY, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Evansville, the annual mean wage is $44,640 or 16.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $197,190. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $71,690

#107 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 710

National

Annual mean salary: $71,440

Employment: 626,180

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,140) Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($104,640) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,580)



#49. Speech-language pathologists

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $73,790

#233 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $82,000

Employment: 154,360

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710) Corvallis, OR ($105,380) Chico, CA ($104,640)



#48. Chemists

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $74,110

#100 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $84,150

Employment: 83,530

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Peoria, IL ($127,750) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540) Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)



#47. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $75,970

#84 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $98,700

Employment: 53,090

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420) Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610) Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)



#46. Occupational therapists

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $76,090

#273 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $86,210

Employment: 133,570

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: The Villages, FL ($115,090) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)



#45. Database administrators and architects

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $76,770

#180 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $96,110

Employment: 125,460

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)



#44. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $77,240

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $59,920

Employment: 52,270

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($91,020) Glens Falls, NY ($86,890) Madison, WI ($85,750)



#43. Construction managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $77,280

#323 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $105,000

Employment: 293,380

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140) Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)



#42. Environmental engineers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $78,990

#138 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $94,220

Employment: 53,150

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600) California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)



#41. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $80,030

#305 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 340

National

Annual mean salary: $111,620

Employment: 1,406,870

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)



#40. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $81,330

#177 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $92,980

Employment: 306,980

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380) Casper, WY ($125,850)



#38 (tie). Network and computer systems administrators

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $81,560

#108 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $88,410

Employment: 354,450

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440) Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910) California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)



#38 (tie). Physical therapists

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $81,560

#314 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 410

National

Annual mean salary: $90,170

Employment: 233,350

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Yuba City, CA ($116,360) Bakersfield, CA ($116,120) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)



#36 (tie). Information security analysts

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $81,660

#163 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $104,210

Employment: 125,570

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)



#36 (tie). Insurance sales agents

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $81,660

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National

Annual mean salary: $67,780

Employment: 410,050

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,960) New Bedford, MA ($103,050) Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($97,130)



#35. Industrial engineers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $81,780

#224 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

National

Annual mean salary: $92,660

Employment: 291,710

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850) Billings, MT ($124,350) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)



#34. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $82,380

#254 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $103,320

Employment: 132,040

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)



#33. Architects, except landscape and naval

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $82,450

#92 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $89,560

Employment: 105,850

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Salinas, CA ($123,770) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550) Lubbock, TX ($116,720)



#32. Electronics engineers, except computer

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $82,590

#174 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $110,210

Employment: 128,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660) Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600) Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)



#31. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $83,870

#262 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $100,340

Employment: 271,020

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Modesto, CA ($150,080) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)



#30. Electrical engineers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $85,300

#239 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $103,480

Employment: 185,570

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450) Salinas, CA ($129,850) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)



#29. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $86,460

#91 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $87,450

Employment: 113,270

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390) Jefferson City, MO ($118,920) Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)



#28. Computer systems analysts

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $87,370

#114 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280

National

Annual mean salary: $96,160

Employment: 589,060

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)



#27. Mechanical engineers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $89,020

#141 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $93,540

Employment: 306,990

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270) Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)



#26. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $91,670

#36 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $93,090

Employment: 437,880

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960) Owensboro, KY ($133,600)



#25. Lawyers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $92,440

#284 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 350

National

Annual mean salary: $145,300

Employment: 657,170

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)



#24. Computer programmers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $94,250

#40 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $92,610

Employment: 199,540

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990) Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)



#23. Personal financial advisors

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $94,480

#165 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $119,290

Employment: 210,190

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Montgomery, AL ($178,100) Santa Fe, NM ($173,970) San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)



#22. Medical and health services managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $96,080

#278 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $115,160

Employment: 394,910

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)



#21. General and operations managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $96,450

#269 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,230

National

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 2,400,280

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060) Trenton, NJ ($173,050) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)



#20. Veterinarians

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $99,280

#147 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $104,820

Employment: 74,540

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960) Lubbock, TX ($176,730) Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)



#19. Civil engineers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $99,420

#44 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $94,360

Employment: 310,850

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110) Midland, TX ($117,900) Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)



#18. Industrial production managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $101,730

#266 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

National

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 185,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Florence, SC ($158,000) Boulder, CO ($149,990) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)



#17. Physician assistants

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $102,500

#234 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $112,410

Employment: 120,090

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Salinas, CA ($161,370) Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250) Waterbury, CT ($154,550)



#16. Financial managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $102,620

#315 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $147,530

Employment: 654,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)



#15. Human resources managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $103,180

#214 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $129,570

Employment: 154,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)



#14. Education administrators, postsecondary

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $104,120

#106 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $112,400

Employment: 144,880

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Ithaca, NY ($186,580) Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620) Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)



#13. Purchasing managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $105,000

#153 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $128,400

Employment: 72,100

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560) Morgantown, WV ($163,830) Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)



#12. Chief executives

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $107,780

#308 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $193,850

Employment: 205,890

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040) Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330) Midland, TX ($258,760)



#11. Sales engineers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $108,110

#55 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $112,780

Employment: 63,550

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150) Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)



#10. Nurse practitioners

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $109,190

#160 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 440

National

Annual mean salary: $111,840

Employment: 200,600

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060) Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)



#9. Marketing managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $113,280

#191 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $149,200

Employment: 263,680

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810) Boulder, CO ($183,460)



#8. Architectural and engineering managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $117,360

#262 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $152,930

Employment: 194,250

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310) Amarillo, TX ($198,010) Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)



#7. Pharmacists

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $124,210

#211 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National

Annual mean salary: $125,510

Employment: 311,200

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Tyler, TX ($161,790) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250) Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)



#6. Sales managers

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $126,730

#165 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National

Annual mean salary: $141,690

Employment: 402,600

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220) Trenton, NJ ($178,020) Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)



#5. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $126,840

#37 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $128,550

Employment: 28,670

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390) Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)



#4. Chiropractors

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $128,980

#5 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $85,010

Employment: 35,010

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Toledo, OH ($160,330) Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580) Reno, NV ($140,260)



#3. Dentists, general

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $174,830

#171 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $178,260

Employment: 110,730

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Burlington, NC ($278,360) Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430) Longview, TX ($272,440)



#2. Optometrists

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $183,380

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $122,980

Employment: 39,420

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460) Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490) Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)



#1. Family medicine physicians

Evansville, IN-KY

Annual mean salary: $197,190

#197 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National