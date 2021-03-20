Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Evansville, IN-KY, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Evansville, the annual mean wage is $44,640 or 16.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $197,190. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $71,690
- #107 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 710
National
- Annual mean salary: $71,440
- Employment: 626,180
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,140)
- Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($104,640)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,580)
#49. Speech-language pathologists
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $73,790
- #233 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,000
- Employment: 154,360
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
- Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
- Chico, CA ($104,640)
#48. Chemists
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $74,110
- #100 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $84,150
- Employment: 83,530
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Peoria, IL ($127,750)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)
- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)
#47. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $75,970
- #84 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,700
- Employment: 53,090
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420)
- Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)
- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)
#46. Occupational therapists
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $76,090
- #273 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,210
- Employment: 133,570
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- The Villages, FL ($115,090)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
#45. Database administrators and architects
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $76,770
- #180 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,110
- Employment: 125,460
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
#44. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $77,240
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,920
- Employment: 52,270
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($91,020)
- Glens Falls, NY ($86,890)
- Madison, WI ($85,750)
#43. Construction managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $77,280
- #323 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,000
- Employment: 293,380
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#42. Environmental engineers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $78,990
- #138 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,220
- Employment: 53,150
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)
- California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)
#41. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $80,030
- #305 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 340
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,620
- Employment: 1,406,870
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#40. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $81,330
- #177 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,980
- Employment: 306,980
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
- Casper, WY ($125,850)
#38 (tie). Network and computer systems administrators
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $81,560
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $88,410
- Employment: 354,450
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)
- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)
- California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)
#38 (tie). Physical therapists
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $81,560
- #314 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,170
- Employment: 233,350
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
- Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
#36 (tie). Information security analysts
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $81,660
- #163 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $104,210
- Employment: 125,570
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
#36 (tie). Insurance sales agents
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $81,660
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,780
- Employment: 410,050
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,960)
- New Bedford, MA ($103,050)
- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($97,130)
#35. Industrial engineers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $81,780
- #224 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,660
- Employment: 291,710
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
- Billings, MT ($124,350)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
#34. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $82,380
- #254 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,320
- Employment: 132,040
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
#33. Architects, except landscape and naval
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $82,450
- #92 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,560
- Employment: 105,850
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Salinas, CA ($123,770)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)
- Lubbock, TX ($116,720)
#32. Electronics engineers, except computer
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $82,590
- #174 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $110,210
- Employment: 128,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
- Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#31. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $83,870
- #262 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $100,340
- Employment: 271,020
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Modesto, CA ($150,080)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
#30. Electrical engineers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $85,300
- #239 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,480
- Employment: 185,570
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
- Salinas, CA ($129,850)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#29. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $86,460
- #91 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,450
- Employment: 113,270
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)
- Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)
#28. Computer systems analysts
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $87,370
- #114 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,160
- Employment: 589,060
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
#27. Mechanical engineers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $89,020
- #141 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,540
- Employment: 306,990
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
- Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
#26. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $91,670
- #36 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,090
- Employment: 437,880
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)
- Owensboro, KY ($133,600)
#25. Lawyers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $92,440
- #284 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350
National
- Annual mean salary: $145,300
- Employment: 657,170
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#24. Computer programmers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $94,250
- #40 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,610
- Employment: 199,540
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
- Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
#23. Personal financial advisors
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $94,480
- #165 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,290
- Employment: 210,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
- Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
#22. Medical and health services managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $96,080
- #278 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,160
- Employment: 394,910
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#21. General and operations managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $96,450
- #269 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,230
National
- Annual mean salary: $123,030
- Employment: 2,400,280
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
- Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#20. Veterinarians
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $99,280
- #147 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $104,820
- Employment: 74,540
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
- Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
#19. Civil engineers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $99,420
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,360
- Employment: 310,850
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
- Midland, TX ($117,900)
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
#18. Industrial production managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $101,730
- #266 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 370
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,110
- Employment: 185,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Florence, SC ($158,000)
- Boulder, CO ($149,990)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#17. Physician assistants
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $102,500
- #234 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,410
- Employment: 120,090
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Salinas, CA ($161,370)
- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
- Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#16. Financial managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $102,620
- #315 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $147,530
- Employment: 654,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#15. Human resources managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $103,180
- #214 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $129,570
- Employment: 154,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#14. Education administrators, postsecondary
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $104,120
- #106 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,400
- Employment: 144,880
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#13. Purchasing managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $105,000
- #153 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,400
- Employment: 72,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
- Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
#12. Chief executives
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $107,780
- #308 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $193,850
- Employment: 205,890
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
- Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
- Midland, TX ($258,760)
#11. Sales engineers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $108,110
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,780
- Employment: 63,550
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
#10. Nurse practitioners
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $109,190
- #160 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 440
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,840
- Employment: 200,600
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#9. Marketing managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $113,280
- #191 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $149,200
- Employment: 263,680
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
- Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#8. Architectural and engineering managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $117,360
- #262 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $152,930
- Employment: 194,250
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
- Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#7. Pharmacists
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $124,210
- #211 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,510
- Employment: 311,200
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Tyler, TX ($161,790)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#6. Sales managers
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $126,730
- #165 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $141,690
- Employment: 402,600
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
- Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#5. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $126,840
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,550
- Employment: 28,670
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
#4. Chiropractors
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $128,980
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $85,010
- Employment: 35,010
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Toledo, OH ($160,330)
- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)
- Reno, NV ($140,260)
#3. Dentists, general
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $174,830
- #171 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $178,260
- Employment: 110,730
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Burlington, NC ($278,360)
- Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
- Longview, TX ($272,440)
#2. Optometrists
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $183,380
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $122,980
- Employment: 39,420
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
- Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
#1. Family medicine physicians
Evansville, IN-KY
- Annual mean salary: $197,190
- #197 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,270
- Employment: 109,370
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Racine, WI ($286,030)
- Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
- Gadsden, AL ($281,430)