(Stacker) — Ice cream is a treat all year round, although the frequency and volume consumed during the hotter months might eclipse the colder months. The range of flavors in ice cream shops has evolved since the olden days when flavors were mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

The best shops nowadays offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream. Yes, you can find your classics, but also new concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory herb tarragon or pineapple with pink peppercorns.

Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. The dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are non-dairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

One of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop is picking out the toppings. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your childhood cereal. If you are an ’80s kid, you might have had your fair share of popping candy rocks, which you can sometimes find as an offering to go with your latest ice cream craving.

Shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most craveable ice cream ever. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Evansville using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in how many reviewed the shop and how high they rated it. Keep reading to find your future go-to ice cream stop on the list.

#11. Sonic Drive-In

– Rating: 2.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 4920 West Lloyd Expy Evansville, IN 47712

– Categories: Fast Food, Burgers, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#10. Sonic Drive-In

– Rating: 2.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 830 N Burkhardt Evansville, IN 47715

– Categories: Fast Food, Burgers, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#9. Lic’s Deli & Ice Cream

– Rating: 2.5/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 4501 Lincoln Ave Evansville, IN 47714

– Categories: Delis, Sandwiches, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#8. Crumbl Cookies – Evansville

– Rating: 2.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 939 N Burkhardt Rd Ste B Evansville, IN 47715

– Categories: Bakeries, Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#7. Cold Stone Creamery

– Rating: 3.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 6401 E Lloyd Expy Ste 8A Evansville, IN 47715

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Custom Cakes, Cupcakes

#6. Lic’s Deli & Ice Cream

– Rating: 3.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 11 NW 5th St Evansville, IN 47708

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Delis

#5. Culver’s

– Rating: 3.5/5 (28 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1734 Hirschland Rd Evansville, IN 47715

– Categories: Burgers, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#4. GD Ritzy’s

– Rating: 4.0/5 (24 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4810 University Dr Evansville, IN 47710

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Burgers, Sandwiches

#3. Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

– Rating: 4.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 701 N Burkhardt Rd Evansville, IN 47715

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Do-It-Yourself Food

#2. G D Ritzy’s

– Rating: 4.0/5 (52 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 601 N Green River Rd Evansville, IN 47715

– Categories: Burgers, Diners, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#1. Milk & Sugar Scoop Shoppe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (47 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2027 W Franklin St Evansville, IN 47712

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

