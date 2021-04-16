Highland Elementary has a new principal

Kristy Brackin has been named the new principal for Highland Elementary in Owensboro. Her first day will be July 1, 2021.

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Kristy Brackin has been named principal at Highland Elementary School. Brackin is currently serving the Daviess County Public Schools district as support services coordinator.

Brackin is a graduate of Daviess County High School and earned an associates degree from Owensboro Community College, a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, a master of arts degree in education from Indiana Wesleyan University and her Rank I in gifted and talented education and literacy at Murray State University. She completed her principal certification studies at the University of the Cumberlands. She was awarded the Larry Hager Service Above Self Award from the Owensboro Rotary Club in 2003 and was the DCPS Alpha Delta Kappa honoree in 2017.

Brackin began her education career as a student teacher at Philpot Elementary School in 2002. She taught at Newton Parrish and Meadow Lands elementary schools. She served as the instructional coach at MLES starting in 2012 until being named support services coordinator in 2018.

Brackin said, “I’m overwhelmed and extremely excited. Being named principal at Highland Elementary School brings my life full-circle as I was a student at Highland and my children also attended this wonderful school. I believe my background in the areas of academic excellence, social-emotional nurturing and family resource supports will allow me to bring a comprehensive spectrum of skills and service to our students, families and staff. I am ready to embrace the future, love on kids and grow teachers and students as we work together to continue the legacy of high achievement and leaders at Highland Elementary School.”

Brackin will begin her new role on July 1, replacing Leslie Peveler, who has been named director of elementary education and multi-tiered systems of support coordinator for the DCPS district.

