HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Dispatch says Highway 41 near the Zion exit is closed due to slide-offs.

Dispatch says there have been several semis that slid off the road Wednesday night.

We’re told traffic is being re-routed onto Highway 425.

It’s not clear when the roadway will reopen.





(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)