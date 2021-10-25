Highway 66 closed in Spencer County after crash

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Highway 66 was closed in Spencer County on Monday after authorities say a van rear-ended a backhoe.

According to Spencer County Sheriff Kelly Reinke, the highway near BJ’s Pizza was closed when the driver of the van drove into the backhoe. Sheriff Reinke says the backhoe was attempting to make a left turn and the driver of the van said they did not see the backhoe.

The driver of the van had to be extricated but everyone is expected to be okay. Authorities told Eyewitness News that there is an ongoing investigation into the wreck.

