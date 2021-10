LYNVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say a car crashed into the main gas line on Highway 68 in Lynnville on Monday.

According to officials, a car ran off the road and hit the gas line around 7:15 p.m. The highway between Tecumseh High School and Weyerbacher Road will be closed for an indefinite amount of time. CenterPoint is on the scene working to repair the damage.

Eyewitness News is working on getting more information.

This is a developing story.