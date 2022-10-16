WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The grand celebration and opening of the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center in Warrick County starts with a three day celebration Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16.

This has been a highly anticipated event for three years. Material shortage, labor shortage and lockdowns in India delayed this process. To finalize this completion, the existing deities must be moved to the new building. Officials tell us they’re going to install some new ones, too.

The new deities come from India including the statue of Mahavir who is worshipped by the Jain communities in India and elsewhere. Temple doors are always open to Hindu believers and also open to those who are curious about Hinduism. The temple is located at the corner of Vann Road and and Anderson Road in Newburgh.