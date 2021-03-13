Historic bridge moving to Henderson Co. park

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – A historic bridge will be moving to its new home starting Monday.

Knight’s Construction and Excavating, Inc. will begin the process of moving the Toler Bridge from the community of Blackford, where it has been closed since 2018, to its new location at the Sandy Lee Watkins Park in Henderson. The move is scheduled to be completed by the end of March.

The historic Pratt pony truss style bridge was constructed around 1919 and is believed to have served as an early regional route for what is now U.S. 60.

KYTC put the bridge up for adoption in the fall of 2019 and received a total of seven proposals. Officials determined Sandy Lee Watkins Park was the best fit for the historic bridge.

The park has already procured two other historic bow string bridges from northern Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on March 13, 2021)