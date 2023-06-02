HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Wartime Museum announced they will be hosting four historic World War II aircraft from June 9-11.

Officials say visitors will be able to tour and fly on “That’s All, Brother”, an authentic C-47A Skytrain troop transport that led the Allied Airborne Invasion over Normandy on D-Day. Additional aircraft will include the SNJ / T-6 Texan advanced trainer in which thousands of airmen trained for combat and a twin-engine JRB Navy transport, which can fly an entire family together, and a PT-26 Trainer.

According to a release from the Evansville Wartime Museum, after leading the 101st Airborne Invasion on D-Day, “That’s All, Brother” served in Operation Dragoon, Market Garden, the Relief of Bastogne and Operation Varsity. After the war, the aircraft was sold as surplus. In 2007, a historian discovered the aircraft in a boneyard, where it would have been scavenged for parts or converted into a more modern aircraft. In 2015, the Commemorative Air Force began restoration on the C-47, and a successful Kickstarter campaign raised over $3 million to fund its complete restoration.

The planes will be available on Friday, June 9 from noon to 4 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10 and 11. Tickets for plane tours and admission to the museum cost $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 17. Veterans and seniors have the discounted price of $10 for a ticket, and a family of four can gain admission for $50. Rides on the aircraft range in price from $100 to $385 depending on the selected aircraft.

For more information on the Evansville Wartime Museum, visit their website.