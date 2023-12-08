WARRICK COUNTY, IN. (WEHT) – For the last four years, Ohio Township in Warrick County has been working to create a fully staffed fire department and today that dream became a reality with 17 firefighters taking their oath to join the new fully staffed Ohio Township Fire Department.

Officials say Warrick County is the third fastest growing county in the state and 70 percent of that grow is in Ohio Township and this new fire department will help to combat a strain on local first responders.

These new firefighters will work with current Ohio Township volunteers to continue to uphold the standard of the community and helping to save lives.

“The thing that’s special about this group of people is most of these guys are laterals from other fire departments,” explained Ohio Township Fire Chief Scott Foreman. “So there’s over 300 years of experience in this group of firefighters. The thing that we were focused with is getting a good foundation built to get this department off the ground the way it’s supposed to be.”

Chief Foreman says this day and this new station wouldn’t be possible with out

Ohio Township Trustee Chad Bennett who was a very intricate part of the entire process.

“Growth is happening in our township and so we’re trying to be proactive to see that,” explained Bennett. “The needs of our community are changing. We have to we have to continue to change as those needs change.”

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was also in attendance to see the new firefighters sworn in and believes this is a very impactful ceremony for the community.

“It use to be that people followed business, but today business is following people and people want to live where they have that quality of life that they can enjoy,” said Lt. Governor Crouch. “Part of that is being safe in their communities and this provides that element of safety that people here didn’t have.”

During the ceremony, after firefighters took their oath, they were presented with their badge by family members.

Chief Foreman hopes when these firefighters think back on this day years from now, they’ll understand just how important they are to the history of the township and the county.

“You have one shot to get a department off the ground with a good foundation and this was what we needed,” said Chief Foreman. “I can’t say enough about the group of people that we’ve chosen. We were just lucky to get them come to our department.”

Firefighters begin their first shift on Saturday morning.