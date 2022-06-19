HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — June 19, 2022 was a historic day in the City of Henderson. For the first time ever, the city held a Juneteenth celebration commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

The federal holiday also celebrates black history and culture. Fantastic food and a festival atmosphere culminated to bring visitors a day to remember. Local talent joined in to feature live music, poetry and an art exhibit for the celebration.

“We wanted to do something to help educate our community as well. We wanted it to be a festival, but we also wanted to teach, like ‘what is Juneteenth’, ‘why should we celebrate it, why should we care’, you know?” said Courtney Ferguson of the Henderson Leadership Initiative.

She continued, saying, “So in there, we’re talking about impactful people — present and past — and if you see the banners, there’s a picture and then there’s their contributions to our community right here in Henderson, Kentucky.”

It took nearly 8 months for organizers to put the celebration together, they tell us. To learn more about Juneteenth and its importance, visit juneteenth.com.