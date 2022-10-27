HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Built in 1894, Huntingburg’s League Stadium is steeped in history. The venue was reconfigured to its current baseball layout in 1991 for the movie, “A League of Their Own. At that time, some in the area were skeptical of its future.

“Well we had a few people here around Huntingburg figure it’d be a big white elephant that would never be used,” recalls Huntingburg Parks Superintendent Dale Payne.

Payne had just started his career prior to production of the movie, and recalls the early days of League Stadium in its baseball format. From Hollywood to wooden bats, League Stadium has been the site of many moments over the years, but Father Time’s fingerprints were evident as crews began replacing lower level seating.

“They were getting pretty rough,” says Payne, “and the lumber was getting pretty rough, and we just finally made up our minds that if we didn’t get with fixing it up, one of these days we’re not going to have the stadium.”

Crews are in the process of improving the infrastructure, ensuring the historic stadium has a lengthy future. The venue with so much history is looking ahead to the future. But there are plans for the former seats, which have a rich history of their own. Seats that most recently filled the lower level of League Stadium were once the upper level seating at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, former home of the Atlanta Braves, and site of the 1996 World Series.

“We brought them in and they’ve been good for about 20 years now, but they were 20 years old when we got them, probably,” explains Payne.

Approval from the Huntingburg Parks Board is needed, but you may have a chance to soon own a piece of history. Payne indicates any seats that can be salvaged will likely be put up for sale.

“We kind of got to see what the amount should be,” says Payne. “You know, maybe go through the internet and see what other seats similar have sold for and pick out a price. And we have had some people already interested in it.”

Lumber replacement will take up to six weeks. The brand new seats, according to Payne, are expected to be installed in February 2023 and will be between 3 and 5 inches wider than the old, creating a more comfortable gameday experience for fans. Payne says it is critical to complete the project correctly to ensure quality seating for decades to come.