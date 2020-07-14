Historic Newburgh cancels fireworks, Wine Fest events

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Due to COVID-19, Historic Newburgh, Inc. (HNI) is canceling signature events, two of which were scheduled for September.

“It is with great sadness, but out of a feeling of responsibility to the public, that our board of directors has voted to cancel the fireworks show at Newburgh’s Old Lock and Dam Park and the Wine Fdirectorest,” said Troy Wells, the Executive Director of Historic Newburgh, Inc. “Both the Fireworks and the Wine Fest are attended by thousands of people each year, but this year the events won’t be held by the Main, Street Community organization.”

HNI says the fireworks could have easily drawn 10,000 people to the town. They are also carefully evaluating other activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HNI Board also voted unanimously to cancel its annual Wine Tour, a popular event that has taken a bus loaded of people to several wineries. The annual Ghost Walks, scheduled for mid-October, are being re-evaluated and a decision will be made at a later date.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)