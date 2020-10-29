Historic Newburgh home torn down

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Downtown Newburgh home has been demolished.

The current owners tried to renovate and restore the property, but found severe structural problems.

The Newburgh Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously to approve demolition earlier this month.

The owners intend to recreate the house with the same design, salvaging and reusing original features where possible.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)