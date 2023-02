NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Officials announced on Facebook that the Newburgh Beer and Wine Fest will be back in town on May 6.

According to Historic Newburgh, Inc., they are currently seeking sponsors for the event. Interested parties can contact organizers by email at events@historicnewburgh.org or by calling 812-853-2815.

The annual event is held on the Newburgh riverfront, but was not held last year due to low attendance. Officials say more details on the event will come in the next few weeks.