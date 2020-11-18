Historic Newburgh, Inc. warns of scammers accepting money for Christmas Market vendor space

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh, Inc. is warning the public about a possible scam concerning their organization.

On their Facebook page, the group says individuals who have nothing to do with Historic Newburgh, Inc. are offering to sell vendor space for Newburgh’s Christmas Market, taking place on December 5.

The Facebook post says that the scammers are requesting people send them money through PayPal.

The public is being warned not to communicate via Facebook Messenger with anyone outside of both the Historic Newburgh Inc. or Historic Newburgh Farmers Market official pages.

The post goes on to list four people directly connected to the organizations that the public can safely deal with, and gives specific warnings about paying PayPal invoices that don’t come directly from them.

For more details, click on the post on the Historic Newburgh Inc’s Facebook page.

They ask people to report any fraudulent activity to Facebook.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)

