EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville city officials are working on restoring a historic fixture dating back to the early 1900s that was struck earlier this year.

A big hole was left in the wall leading into Oak Hill Cemetery after a vehicle hit it earlier this year. The wall dates back to 1901 and was completed in the 1930s. After several weeks of rain, staff workers are now able to start working to fix the problem.

Superintendent of Cemeteries in Evansville Chris Cooke says someone hits the wall at least once a year.