GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his progress.

“It’s been a journey,” says Munday. It is a journey that took Munday from his Muhlenberg County home to the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital for nearly 200 days. After feeling ill off and on for 12 years, Munday was diagnosed with what doctors called a ‘ventricular storm’ and a very weakened heart.

“I found out, not only did I need a transplant, I needed two transplants,” explains Munday. “A procedure that had never been done at U of L Jewish, or in the state of Kentucky.”

That historic surgery in March of 2022 gave Munday a new heart, a new liver and a new chance at life. Something that, prior to the operation, didn’t seem possible.

“I had two choices; I was going to my home here in Graham, Kentucky, or I was going to my eternal home in Heaven. I knew that, I thought that, I was brought up and taught that. And once it sunk into me, hey, no need to be worried, it made it a lot easier.”

Through his faith, and physicians at U of L, Munday did make it to his Graham, Kentucky home. Months later, he is grateful to be home for the holidays.

“A person don’t know until he ever lays in the hospital, and just thinking, ‘Will I ever be there then? Will I get to see my children or my grandchildren at their next birthday or the next Christmas?’,” explains Munday. “I know one thing I didn’t worry about, I wasn’t concerned about money or anything or work, I was just worried about living.”

Living is just what Munday is doing. He says he continues to make gradual progress as the days and weeks progress, along with help of countless notes of encouragement Munday has accumulated since his surgery. With his new lease on life, Munday says he is not taking anything for granted.

“Grateful, blessed is an understatement,” says Munday. “Being able to be here and the fellowship with your family and friends and just being able to breathe.”

Munday’s advice this holiday season is to forget any grievances you have with family and enjoy time with one another. He also plans to do more fishing this Spring and come March 2023, The one year anniversary of his procedure, he hopes to meet the family of the donor who gave him a second chance at life.