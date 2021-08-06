Historic World War II plane stops at Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic World War II plane made a stop in Evansville on Friday.

Museum officials say an exact C-47 plane that flew into the area was led on an airborne invasion in Normandy on June 6, 1944.

“It hauls troops, soldiers, cargo,” explained TJ Cook, a pilot for the Commemorative Air Force. “During the war it hauled donkeys, mules, jeeps, artillery, and it was reconfigured to haul wounded warriors and patients out of the theatre, so its a very universal airplane.”

Eyewitness News cameras were allowed on board for a first hand account of the sheer engineering in the C-47 plane. The ride showed off spectacular views of Evansville and the Ohio River.

This particular C-47 plane is called “That’s All, Brother” – and it has a unique history.

“800 aircraft followed this aircraft and then about 13,000 paratroopers, so it is a very significant airplane,” Cook said.

The Commemorative Air Force was finally able to bring the airplane back this year. The flights were put on hold during the height of the pandemic, but now their full speed ahead.

“This stop is very important to us because we try to pair up with museums like the Evansville Wartime Museum,” Cook said. “We just try to basically generate revenue to operate this machine and keep it flying for 50 to 60 years in the future.”

People can go to the museum during the event for $11 dollars and you can tour the plane on the ground for $10 dollars a person.

Officials here say they are also excited to have people take flight and see the River City from above.

“We honor the veterans and try to fly this airplane across the county and try to share with the different people around the country who like the history,” Cook said. “For me its about trying to inspire the next generation and put a spark in these kids eyes to do something bigger than what they are,”

There is a limited number of flights available at about $250 dollars a person. The plane will be in Evansville until Sunday. To register for a flight, click here.