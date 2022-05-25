EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville P-47 Foundation says they are excited to announce the addition of a 1943 Chrysler M4A4 Sherman Tank to the Evansville Wartime Museum! The tank will be delivered for public viewing in the Summer of 2022.

“The 60,000 pound tank has been restored and is fully operational. It was built by Chrysler’s Detroit Tank Arsenal between July, 1942 and November 1943,” said Rick Kaskel, President of the Evansville P-47 Foundation, in a press release.

According to the foundation, the tank served in the British Army and was in the Normandy Tank Museum in Catz, France until 2016, when it was imported back to the United States and donated to the American G.I. Museum in College Station, TX.

Evansville’s significant contributions to the WWII effort included the conversion of the Chrysler Motors plant to the Evansville Ordinance Plant, where 5,662 Sherman tanks and military trucks were refurbished and tested. Over 250 businesses in Evansville produced more than 300 wartime products, including the Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt fighter planes for which the Foundation is named after.

Officials tell us the Sherman Tank will be on display alongside the Hoosier Spirit II P-47 Thunderbolt, a 1940

Boeing Stearman and many other war era artifacts at the Evansville Wartime Museum. You can find the museum at 7503 Petersburg Road in Evansville from noon to 4:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Click here for more information about the museum.