HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A special meeting is planned for Wednesday on the future of Henderson Municipal Power & Light.

The meeting will be a joint meeting between the Utility Commission and the City of Henderson Board of Commissioners and is in response to Big Rivers Electric offer to purchase the utility company’s assets. The city hired a third-party firm to look into the worth of HMP&L.

The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building at 2 p.m.