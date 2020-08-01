HMP&L signs solar power agreement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Municipal Power & Light has signed an agreement to purchase solar power from Community Energy.

Community Energy needs a 500-700 acre solar farm to supply the city’s needs.

It has looked at six sites in Henderson County – but a decision on which sites to use has not been made.

Officials expect the farm to begin producing energy in late 2023.

“On a sunny, hot summer day it will supply about half of our power on peak. Over the course of a year, it will supply about 20% of the energy our customers need,” general manager Chris Heimgartner said.

The utility decided three years ago to close its coal fired plant and to move toward a mix of purchasing solar energy and other energy on the market.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

