HMP&L signs solar power agreement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Municipal Power & Light has signed an agreement to purchase solar power from Community Energy.
Community Energy needs a 500-700 acre solar farm to supply the city’s needs.
It has looked at six sites in Henderson County – but a decision on which sites to use has not been made.
Officials expect the farm to begin producing energy in late 2023.
“On a sunny, hot summer day it will supply about half of our power on peak. Over the course of a year, it will supply about 20% of the energy our customers need,” general manager Chris Heimgartner said.
The utility decided three years ago to close its coal fired plant and to move toward a mix of purchasing solar energy and other energy on the market.
(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)
