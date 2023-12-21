HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The HNI Charitable Foundation announced a $500,000 commitment to support the planned Regional Wellness Center in Jasper.

The city of Jasper and Tri-County YMCA are partnering on the facility to increase the number of children families, adults and seniors who will have access to indoor recreation, wellness and aquatic facilities and programs. HNI and community leaders in Jasper and the region are stepping up to provide early financial support for the proposed new center.

According to a release, the projected cost to complete the center will be $37 million. The facilities will include an 8,000 square-foot fitness center, four full-court gymnasiums, 14,000 square foot indoor aquatic center, indoor elevated walking track, four group exercise studios and five community rooms including a community kitchen.