HOLA gifts scholarship for Latino Ivy Tech students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Brant Flores, President of the Board of Directors for HOLA, announced Tuesday that the organization is donating $5,000 to Ivy Tech Community College Evansville. A spokesperson with HOLA says the organization’s mission is to enhance cultural diversity and ensure the success of Latinos in the region.

The funding will be used to create the Dream Big Scholarship Fund for Latino students attending Ivy Tech, who have financial need, but may not have access to state and federal aid, officials say.

“This will be an opportunity for our students to get their start at Ivy Tech and earn a degree or credential that is needed for the high-demand jobs in our community, while addressing a growing unmet need,” said Erica Schmidt, Executive Director of the Ivy Tech Foundation.

Erica accepted the check from HOLA, amounting several thousands of dollars. Interested students can learn more by going to IvyTech.edu.