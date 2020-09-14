Holcomb fills Knox County Superior Court vacancy

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb named Brian Johnson as his appointment to the Knox County Superior Court on Monday.

Johnson is filling the seat left vacant by Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier, who passed away in August after the plane he was flying crashed in Lawrence County, Ill.

A date for Johnson’s swearing-in has not been set.

He is currently a partner in a private practice, where he has been practicing law since 2010.

He also works with clients in the Knox County Drug Court.

Johnson earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a law degree from Valparaiso University.

