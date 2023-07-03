HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued the following statement following the death of Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn on Monday:

Another officer has fallen victim to the senseless act of violence. I urge Hoosiers to remember Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others. She dedicated nearly 20 years to serving the citizens of Perry County and Tell City and now her family needs our love and support more than ever. Janet and I will hold her loved ones in our hearts during this painful time as they tri and find peace and solace. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch also issued a statement, which can be read below:

Tragically, another police officer in Indiana has been killed in the line of duty in less than a week. My heart goes out to Sgt. Heather Glenn’s family. I will keep the Perry County Hospital staff, the Tell City Police Department and Officer Glenn’s family in my prayers Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch

Sergeant Glenn was killed in the line of duty while attempting to arrest a suspect at Tell City Memorial Hospital.