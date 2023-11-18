OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Holiday cheer paraded through the streets of Owensboro on Saturday.

Several organizations took part in this year’s Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas parade, including Eyewitness News.

People lined up to watch the parade make its way down 2nd Street.

The theme this year was the Gift of Christmas.

The Grinch even made a special appearance as he was taken away on a stretcher.

There are several more events planned as part of Owensboro’s Hometown Christmas. Outdoor skating at the Owensboro Convention Center starts November 25.