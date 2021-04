SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) – Mark your calendars. The Holiday Drive-In in Reo announced it’s about to reopen for the spring and summer seasons.

You’ll be able to catch a movie at the drive-in starting on May 7. Drive-in officials say they will have a better idea of the scheduled movies and show times closer to the opening date.

The Holiday Drive-In will operate Friday through Sunday.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)