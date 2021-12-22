A holiday party fundraiser’s money is put to good use

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – Money was raised through a holiday party, and that money was sent to different places.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding gave a check over to Deputy Hicks’s family. This check was the result of a fundraiser at the police department’s holiday party. Thirty-five thousand dollars were raised, and that money was split between five different entities.

Deputy Hicks’s family, The Santa Clothes Club, the Deaconess Foundation Riley Children’s Services, The Hadi Shrine, and the Saint Vincent Food Pantry were the five groups that received the money.