Holiday spirit carries on in Hopkins County with “Make Christmas Happen” Gift Drive

HOPKINS, Co., Ky. (WEHT) — Despite the tragedy that struck their community, multiple Hopkins County businesses and residents have banded together to help bring Christmas to the youngest victims of Hopkins County’s historic tornado.

Hopkins County’s “Make Christmas Happen” runs Monday, Dec. 14, all the way through Sunday, Dec. 19.

They say all gifts should be appropriate for children aged seventeen and under. They’re asking for new toys, games, gift sets and electronics, among other popular items. The county says they’re also accepting wrapping supplies such as gift bags, wrapping paper, tape, bows, ribbon and scissors for families to take home with them.

Families who wish to sign up to receive donations may do so on their Facebook page, call WTTL at 270-821-1310 or text 270-584-5951. Make Christmas Happens asks you to state the names and number of children, gender, age and address.

Make Christmas Happens tells us items will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the West Kentucky Archery Complex, 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville. Residents who live in Dawson Springs may pick up their gifts from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs.

Officials say residents can make a monetary donation by visiting the county’s “Make Christmas Happen” Facebook page, or order through Amazon and have the packages sent directly to the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.

They add that gift donation will be accepted in person at the Hopkins County Family YMCA, both Independence Bank locations, WTTL, Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, Burke’s Outlet, Madisonville Garage Door, Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Fazolis and US Banks.