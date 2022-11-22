EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Thanksgiving is two days away, and more people are opting for a fried turkey as their centerpiece. But one thing they may not think of is what to do with all the oil after cooking.

Kevin Kolb of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility spoke with Shelley Kirk about the damage that could come from pouring oil down a drain and to promote the Holiday Used Cooking Oil Disposal Drive being held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center. You can view the full interview in the video player above.