MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Celebrations for the Fourth of July holiday continued all around the Tri-State over the weekend, including in Madisonville. Admission was free to the weekend fun at City Park.

Food and live music are among the highlights of this 3-day festival. Despite Friday night’s weather canceling the planned concert, Mayor Kevin Cotton says he expects up to 20,000 people to visit their city over the holiday weekend.

“This is a great opportunity for us here in this community to bring folks in from all over. We’re seeing several different states that have traveled to get here — a lot from Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee,” said Mayor Cotton. “We’re really excited to see them come in so we can show them what Independence Day is about here in Madisonville, Kentucky.”

Sunday’s Independence Day celebrations continue at 10 a.m.