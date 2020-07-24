Holiday World addresses alleged positive COVID-19 cases

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Holiday World officials tell Eyewitness News they are aware of a Facebook post that allegedly claims multiple people in an Evansville family visited the park and have since tested positive for COVID-19.

The post claims the guests were not wearing masks and touched multiple surfaces during their visit.

At this time, Holiday World officials say there is really no way for them to confirm that family was at their park as the post claims. Officials say they are closely following safety protocols and guidelines outlined by the local health department, the Governor’s office and the CDC.

Officials say 250 extra employees were hired in light of the pandemic, specifically to help deep clean surfaces before the park opens, multiple times during open hours and again after the park closes.

At this time, officials say the claim is not currently effecting their regular open days and maintaining guest safety remains their top priority.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)